Christel Klitbowho gave life to Valeria Ferrer in “Carousel”, He posted a video on his TikTok account to respond to his followers, who asked him to tell some anecdotes about his time on the famous children’s soap opera produced by Televisabetween 1989 and 1990, and that captivated the hearts of families in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

What did he say about Ludwika Paleta?

In his video, Klitbo commented that he would have loved to tell an anecdote about the novel, but he did not remember “almost nothing” from that time. However, in order not to disappoint his fans, he mentioned some things that happened off camera. “I remember that we were many children, that whenever a toy or something became fashionable, we all wore it,” he recalled.

“Carousel” was an adaptation of the Argentine children’s novel “Señorita maestra”, which was based, in turn, on the original, “Jacinta Pichimahuida”, all creations by Abel Santa Cruz. Photo: composition LR/Televisa

In addition, he indicated that the personality of Ludwika Palette It was very similar to that of María Joaquina, a character she played in the plot: “Ludwika was the same in real life as in the novel”. In “Carousel”, the role of Paleta was that of a girl from a wealthy family, who behaved in a smug and selfish way.

“I was bullied a lot because I was the shortest or one of the shortest in the cast. My best friend throughout the novel was the one who played Laurita, Hilda Chávez, ”she added.

What was “Carousel” about?

The famous children’s novel showed the daily life and relationship of some students with their teacher, the teacher Ximena, in a primary school in Mexico. It covers various topics about life and highlights values ​​such as love, trust and friendship.

One of the main themes that it touches on is the difference between the upper and lower classes, represented by María Joaquina herself, and Cirilo, an Afro-descendant boy from a poor condition who strives to win the love and approval of the character played by Ludwika Paleta.