The controversy that has generated the appearance of a comedian disguised as Virgen del Rocío in a Catalan public television program continues to ring. Criticism against TV3 for alleged “Andalozuphobia” has not intensified, and the president of the Federation of Andalusian Cultural Entities in Catalonia (Fecac), Daniel Salinero, has asked the Catalan Audiovisual Council (CAC) and TV3 “for the restitution of the honor of the Virgen del Rocío”. The Archbishop of Urgell, Joan-Enric Vives Sicilia, has published a message in which he says he deeply regrets that a parody of the Virgen del Rocío is allowed on public television, “because of what it means for Andalusians and also for many Catalans; a grotesque element of humor hurtful to religious sentiments”. Toni Soler and Jair Domínguez, presenters of the program that broadcast the parody, have replied that they have no intention of apologizing. “Not a day without some offended fool,” Domínguez wrote, in response to a comment by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, who described the joke as a “lack of respect for Andalusia, and thousands of Andalusians and their traditions.”

In a statement collected by Europa Press, the Fecac has demanded a public apology for the joke, which they have referred to as a mockery of “very bad taste and in the form of a parody that deserves the strongest rejection.” They allege that Catalan public television is not respectful of religious beliefs and that it has ceased to be a television complicit with the singularities that exist in Catalonia: “It has been a long time since the Nostra”, says the text. For a long time, TV3 presented its advertising campaigns using the term “the Nostra” (Ours), to try to vindicate his emotional bond with the citizens of Catalonia.

The Andalusian government plans to file a formal complaint. The Minister of the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification, Antonio Sanz, has announced that Radio Televisión de Andalucía (RTVA) will file a formal complaint with the Federation of Autonomous Radio and Television Organizations (Forta) before the images broadcast by the satirical program It’s passing. Sanz has pointed out this Easter Sunday in Seville, in an attention to the media prior to the Bullfighting Proclamation, that through this formal complaint it is intended to “demand measures to avoid this type of unpresentable attacks.” The general coordinator of the Popular Party (PP), Elías Bendodo, has urged “the Esquerra government, supported by the PSOE” to apologize for the images. The leader of the PP has indicated that “being a public television, supported by the Government of the Generalitat, Esquerra and the PSOE have to express their opinion on this issue and apologize to all Andalusians”

The Catalan Enric Millo, who works as Secretary General of Foreign Affairs of the Junta de Andalucía, has also attacked TV3: “Humor and satire are healthy when used intelligently, but making fun of religious beliefs and cultural traditions of the rest only fits in the minds of tyrants and unscrupulous arrogants”.

The appearance of the controversial costume of the Virgin in the It’s passing, complemented by a succession of jokes of a sexual nature, took place on Tuesday, but the controversy has been uncovered in the middle of Easter. The Archbishop of Urgell has highlighted that broadcasting such content “has no possible justification.” He considers that it is a humor that “hurts the feelings of Catholics and of all people with religious sensitivities.” The Bishop of Huelva, Santiago Gómez, was the first to react and asserted that freedom of expression “cannot offend religious beliefs, nor can it offend Rociero Catholics.” The bishop believes that “criticism and mockery of Catholics demonstrate a lack of human sensitivity and can lead to undesirable provocations.”

