In realignment of political forces it’s a inevitable result after what happened in the June elections. The sad adventure of Alejandro Moreno changing statutes to suit re-elected as head of the PRIis only one chapter, not even the first, of a process that will take place over the next two years, until new party registrations can be requested.

The PRI breakup There is no remedy, but it was a break that had already been announced: Alito and his allies had already gotten rid of all internal opposition before starting the electoral process, they shared out the positions of power and the plurinominals and left out those who proposed different alternatives. Eruviel Avila went to other parties, to the Verde; Claudia Ruiz Massieu to MC; Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín to BrunetteOthers like Miguel Angel Osorio Chong, who resigned with them a year ago, says he will seek to form a new political force with sectors that were abandoned by the PRI and the PRD. Those who stayed, like Manlio Fabio Beltrones (who was the one who promoted Alito in his youth, when he was leader of the PRI youth) are being threatened with expulsion. Francisco Labastida has said that he will present his resignation in the next few days. Who knows what Dulce María Sauri, Beatriz Paredes or Miguel Riquelme will do. Nor do the only two governors left in the PRIManolo Jiménez in Coahuila and Esteban Villegas in Durango. Rubén Moreira remains with Alito, perhaps without understanding that the next internal victim, once he has gotten rid of the others, will be precisely him. And Moreno himself will be gripped, beyond his statements, by the alleged investigations that the federal government has underway against him. We will see. An increasingly inconsequential PRI. I hope that it will at least be enough to fight against overrepresentation.

The PAN is seriously affectedbut perhaps it can be maintained with a more stable structure. It depends on its leaders, but if we look at the line they follow Marko Cortes and his team are, too, insisting on the error. If Alito blames his misfortunes on PRI members from 30 years ago, Marko goes back twelve years. Yes, every process has a history, every failure has to have an origin, but the hard fact is that the last two elections of the BREAD And especially this past June, they have been the ones with the worst results for the blue and white, today a blurred party, which does not even have a clear ideological direction.

In its internal process, Jorge Romero will most likely become president, a man with more political talent than Cortés, but if he does not bet on a reunification of the PAN he will inevitably end up losing a good part of the party. Today, BREAD It continues to exist based on local strongholds in which the national leadership has little weight. But if the PAN does not begin to recognize its own history, its principles, its ways of doing and understanding politics, the diaspora will be inevitable. And it will not be long before we see an ultra-right force, something like Milei, that ends up absorbing a considerable part of its militancy.

It was announced over the weekend that many of those who supported the candidacy of Xochitl Galvez They will create a political party called Civic FrontThere are Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo, Cecilia Soto, Emilio Álvarez Icaza and Gustavo Madero, perhaps Claudio X. González. It is not easy to transform a social movement marked by opposition to the 4T into a competitive political force. Nor is it easy to understand that this opposition social movement does not have to be reflected in those who claim to be its leaders.

Citizen movement It could be an option if it were not also a party with an owner, and where internal conflicts have no clear outlet to vent. The conflict between Dante Delgado and Enrique Alfaro, the insignificance that is confused with the surrender of Samuel García, degrade a party that politically could have an integrating space for many of those who have been left without alternatives.

In Brunette They will also find that this political force is still more of a movement than a fully established party. It is true that power unites and that from such a solid position of power, Claudia Sheinbaum will have many chips to play with. But within Morena there are also many opposing positions.

In some way, while new forces are being reconfigured, the ruling party and the opposition will be within Morena, fighting within the party itself. Nothing new, of course: the PRI successfully navigated it for 70 years; when it forgot about it, when it ended that internal game or ran out of space to play it, that’s when it began to self-destruct. And Alito has just dealt it the probably final blow.

Nothing seems to oppose in Brunette to what Luisa Maria Mayor be the next national president of the party. It is a position that will have the undoubted seal of Lopez Obrador but this will require the current Secretary of the Interior to interact intensely with President Sheinbaum, but also with the party leaders in the House of Representatives and the Senate, Ricardo Monreal and Adán Augusto López, who will have to face their own internal struggles.

There is nothing that can predict today that these balances of power in the official party will remain unchanged for long. To the extent that Sheinbaum As the party assumes power and controls its spaces, this will end up being reflected in the party itself. We also saw this, for 70 years, in the PRI.

