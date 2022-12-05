The gameplay from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be previewed ai The Game Awards 2022probably with a trailer: Electronic Arts announced it, putting an end to the rumors that had been circulating for several hours and confirming the veracity of the leaks.

Let’s imagine that together with the reveal of the game, the release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will also be made official, which according to the information leaked by Steam is set for March 16, 2022: just in time to close the fiscal year of the American giant in the best possible way.

“The journey continues”, reads the post published on the profile Twitter by EA Star Wars. “Experience the action-packed gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards 2022. The event will be broadcast live on December 8th.”

The anticipation towards the new adventure of Cal Kestis it is very high, and it could not be otherwise considering that thanks to its quality, the first episode of the Respawn series involved more than twenty million players.