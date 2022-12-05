Campeche.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He assured that he had no problems with the senator Ricardo Monreal and the deputy Gerardo Fernandez Noronawho are seeking the left’s candidacy for the presidency in 2024.

When questioned in La Mañanera carried out from Campeche about his replacement in 2024, AMLO said he had no problem with who is going to be the candidate or seeks to be, after the differences that Monreal has had especially with the state governor, Layda Sansores.

“I have no problems with Monreal and I have no problems with Noroña,” declared the federal president.

Andres Manuel He stressed that whoever wishes can compete to be a candidate for Morena, reiterating that the corcholatas (Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard and Adán Augusto) are his brothers.

Likewise, he reiterated that he does not support any, and that it will be the citizens who decide, through an internal survey, who will be Morena’s candidate for the presidency and will then support whoever is elected.

Monreal asks for dialogue

The senator for Morena, Ricardo Monreal Ávila, assured that he will insist on dialogue with the President Andrés Manuel López Obradorbefore the different controversies that have revolved around him and his candidacy for the presidency.

Ricardo Monreal said he was open to dialogue with anyone, regardless of their party or ideology, so it was ironic for him not to be able to meet with AMLOa companion of more than 25 years of career and with whom he founded the National Regeneration Movement.

Ricardo Mejía march for his candidacy in Coahuila

“If I like dialogue, if I dialogue with everyone, it is easy for me to meet with the PAN, with the PRI, with the PRD, with the PT, with free thinkers, with Christians, with Catholics, how can I not go to meet with people with whom I have built the movement for 26 years and whom I respect, President López Obrador?” Monreal Ávila declared in his participation in the work report of Senator Cristóbal Arias, in Morelia, Michoacán.