A new patch of Star Wars Jedi Survivor fixed performance issues in pc, in addition to completely reconfiguring the game’s performance mode on consoles. The new patch for the sequel spawn has just been available today, September 5, at PC, PS5 and Xbox X/S-seriesbut it is the older platform that has received the most fixes.

Primarily, patch seven focuses on fixing and optimizing performance for gamers of pc. performance in pc it has not been good for Star Wars Jedi Survivor in the last weeks. Players have often complained about a number of issues with the version for pc of the game, including crashes, and if you look at the responses to the new patch below the above tweet, you’ll see numerous players praising spawn. Furthermore, the performance of DLSS has been optimized with the new patch, so the latest performance-enhancing technology from nvidia it should work smoothly in the sequel.

In fact, the performance mode of survivor has been “completely reconfigured” and spawn expect it to result in a solid 60fps output. There is also an adjustment to how the save system works to prevent save file corruption and the implementation of variable refresh rate mode for gamers. PS5.

It might not seem important at first glance, but this is a pretty significant patch for gamers of survivor on all platforms. Reconfiguring performance mode could result in large frame rate increases, and performance fixes in pc they should be well received by that part of the player base.

about a month ago, spawn announced that they were developing versions for next-generation consoles of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Fans weren’t sure if they should be excited or wary about the sequel running on decade-old hardware, and it will be interesting to see if spawn manages to completely solve the versions for new generation and pc before the versions for next-generation consoles arrive.

Via: Game Radar

Editor’s note: Right now survivor It is almost a thousand pesos, it is the ideal time to buy it if you have not already done so and try it in all its glory with the corrections of this patch.