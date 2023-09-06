The former winner of Miss Italy Martina Colombari 48 years old in July, shared her life experience, revealing the difficulties she had to face – especially in the workplace, due to her extraordinary beauty. Certain roles, she said, were denied to her precisely because of the intense blue eyes and slender legs. “Beauty,” she said, “was a hindrance.”

In an interview with The messenger Martina Colombari explained how her breathtaking physical appearance and people’s prejudices have often represented a obstacle to his career . More than once, her beauty has proved to be a deterrent to obtaining certain film roles. “A director”, she said, “a short time ago he told me I couldn’t be credible to play a blind woman : too beautiful. And a producer, after a while: ‘No one believes you if you play a wife betrayed by her husband for someone uglier than her’. But what does it mean? Here, thanks to these reasoning, beauty was an obstacle for me”.

In this sense, therefore, his recent outburst on social media should be interpreted: “ Beauty is the burqa of the West “. As if to say, prejudices related to physical appearance can profoundly affect people’s lives, even those who seem to have everything on their side.

beauty and talent

—

Despite her long career and happy union with Billy Costacurta, Martina reveals that she has often been sufficiently judged. In many contexts, indeed, his appearance almost seemed to obscure identity and skills. It took effort to show that she had so much more to offer. “Up to the age of 30-35 in certain circles they always looked at me with a tone of condescension. I had to convince them that there was something else. Often they didn’t even let me talk. I remember dinners during which they didn’t even involve me in conversations, as if I didn’t live in this Country, if I didn’t read the newspapers, if I hadn’t been to school… For some people I was just a beautiful statuette to admire,” he commented. And whoever asks her if she would like to go back to Miss Italia, as a member of the jury this time, replies: “Maximum respect. For me it was a springboard, but these contests are now over. And then I tell the truth: in thirty years and more there wasn’t half a closed job thanks to Miss Italia. I’ve always done everything like Martina Colombari”.