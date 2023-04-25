Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available starting April 28, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, or at least it will be officially. As unfortunately often happens, however, a series of physical copies of the game are already in circulation, so someone already has the opportunity to start playing. Electronic Arts – publisher – then asked to don’t make spoilers.

The message was shared via Twitter from the EA Star Wars account, as you can see just below. The company wrote, “No spoilers! We are more than happy for everyone to experience Star Wars Jedi Survivor this week! We ask that you think of others and refrain from sharing spoilers. And remember, BD is watching you!”

Obviously a request of this type from EA will not be enough to convince those who like to spoil the surprise for other players via the internet, therefore our advice is to be careful these days, or in general until you buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is certainly one of the most anticipated games of the moment. In fact, the game is already in third place on Steam. We also remind you that if you have pre-ordered the digital version you have the option of pre-loading: here are the pre-load and unlock dates and times for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.