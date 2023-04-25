You will certainly know Nvidia RTX 3070, it is one of the most used video cards by the average user in their PC due to excellent performance at a high but still affordable price. Unfortunately they haven’t been in production for a few months now, but today we want to tell you about a brilliant idea by a modder that has brought the stars to the stars the performance of that device!

Nvidia RTX 3070: here’s what happens if you take it to 16GB of VRAM!

Today’s protagonist is the youtuber Paul Gomes, which has decided to publish a very interesting video on its channel that shows a modification to an Nvidia RTX 3070, effectively customizing it with 16GB of VRAM. Thus doubling the amount of VRAM available, the modder realized how this leads to a marked improvement in the performance of the device!

In particular, we are talking about a nine-fold improvement in performance in the 1% low tests. In case you don’t know, these tests point us to it how the GPU behaves in the worst momentsi, that is, they show the average number of fps by adding the lowest 1% of the measurements made during the benchmark. If the figure is too low, gaming sessions could jerk, be choppy and freeze noticeably.

It goes without saying that the fps count has risen considerably with the increase in memory, going from 54 to 71 fps. In short, not just results that show how the Nvidia RTX 3070 could have been even better and more appreciated with a little modification!