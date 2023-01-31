Point-blank news today, which comes from Respawn Entertainment and announcing the postponement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s not a long time, only 6 weeks, and the reason seems to be very practical: bug fixes and code cleaning, so as to bring a polished game.

For the past three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn have put their heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we’re proud to say that the next chapter in Cal Kestis’ tale is done and finished. We are now fully focused on the final stage: bug fixes to improve performance, stability, code cleanup and most importantly, the gaming experience. Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to feedback from our community, offering more places to explore, an evolved combat system and, of course, continuing the story of Cal and BD. Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we’ve pushed the boundaries to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans have come to expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games.

For this reason then IT’S AT And Respawn Entertainment they decided to take another 6 weeks to polish everything so they can give the best player experience.