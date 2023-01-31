It was not because of the thirty points of difference that they came to border on a splendid night for UCAM, but for good (and a lot) they take the 18 points of advantage acquired by Sito Alonso’s men against Bilbao, theoretically a great rival for a pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, in Murcia’s first win in the ‘top 16’. One of which, from this group L, the first two classified will access the qualifiers prior to the dream ‘Final Four’, and of which the possible ties to victories will be resolved due to the difference in points in direct confrontations, still remaining for UCAM a visit to Bilbao on the fifth day.

Therefore, this 18-point difference could well make tonight’s victory count as double in the future. For the moment, it means doing your homework and taking a bath of confidence, which is always good, but which is also necessary depending on who. “We have to pamper Pustovyi,” said Sito after losing last Sunday to Baskonia in a discreet new game for his starting center. Today, the Ukrainian was the best in the match, exerting great control on both boards and signing a statistical sheet that makes a professional athlete fall asleep better: 23 points with only one missed shot and a PIR of 31.

90

UCAM Trice (11), Jelínek (11), Rojas (0), Luther (6) and Diop (10) -starting five- Bellas (0), Radovic (6), McFadden (17), Pustovyi (23), Sakho ( 0), Anderson (4) and Andronikashvili (2). 72

Bilbao Hakanson (6), Smith (8), Rabaseda (11), Andersson (8) and Withey (13) -starting five- Radicevic (3), Reyes (0), Alonso (11), Ubal (0), Sulejmanovic ( 4), Kyser (8) and Rosa (0). Partial:

20-13, 28-16 (48-29), 26-18 (74-47) and 16-25 (90-72).

Referees:

Manuel Mazzoni, Andris Aunkrogers and Carsten Straube.

Incidents:

Murcia Sports Palace, 3,985 spectators. 2nd day of the ‘top 16’ of group L of the Champions League.

A message calling the mime pronouncing in front of the microphones, but also behind closed doors. Because Pustovyi’s confidence was sought not only through systems that gave the ball to the player where he feels most comfortable, but also in the details of his teammates, such as the free kick corresponding to a technique that McFadden was good enough to give him (and he gave it to him). got in).

UCAM only has to play against Darüssafaka, who lost last week in Bilbao, to complete the first round of group L of the ‘top 16’



License, this one from McFadden with his partner, which is also allowed thanks to the bulky score of the moment, in a second part in which UCAM always commanded and by far. Until we got there, a conscientious job to carry out a game marked in red and in which, possibly, the desire for revenge also played in favor of those from Sito after their league defeat in Bilbao. Curiously, by the same difference (99-81) between two teams called to be close this season, equal in win-loss balance in both competitions.

Go for Hakanson



Hakanson’s 25 points and 32 PIR were nailed to Sito’s pride. Dismantling Bilbao today meant squeezing against the Swede, who, like Smith, had a bigger player than him from the start of the game (Rojas and, later, also Jelínek). It was difficult for the visiting team to organize a play, they fell into mistakes and the speed of the university generated advantages (10-4, minute 5). In addition, the risk had a reward. Sito ruled out Davis again, only Trice from the last starting lineup repeated (Jelínek, Rojas, Luther and Diop the rest) and his team responded. The rotations not only maintained the level, they raised it (20-13).

Artem Pustovyi gave himself a bath of confidence in a game in which he even hit the first triple of his professional career



Radovic, and especially Pustovyi, insistently asked for an inside ball that translated into positive things for his team (26-13, minute 13), which he found in McFadden and his four three-pointers, each one more difficult, the definitive ingredient to sentence a game that was close to twenty difference at halftime (48-29) and surpassed it in the first play of the third quarter (50-29).

all respond



With the game in their pocket, UCAM wanted more. Sito’s commitment to give ownership to the least common, and then prime Pustovyi with balls, caused the desired effect to go to the maximum throughout the game. And another one who seems to feel more at home in Europe, even if it is against rivals from the Endesa League, such as Jelínek, kept up the three-point excitement at the top with McFadden on the bench. His third basket from beyond 6.75 was the one that registered the maximum university advantage (65-36, minute 26).

Sito’s men closed the third quarter with percentages of over 50% on two and three point shots, a chemistry created from which Pustovyi also benefited with the first triple of his professional career. The Palace was a party, and his tallest man, the protagonist until his expulsion for five fouls in the last quarter (82-54, minute 33).

With not only the victory assured, but also a great difference, a certain sensation of completed work took over the spirit that UCAM had always maintained, which had swept its rival off the track. One to which Sito probably contributed as well by introducing Andronikashvili and Sakho with four and two minutes left, probably. With the university knife already saved, Bilbao benefited from the worst defensive balance to, with fast centers like Withey and Kyser, cut differences never less than twenty points.