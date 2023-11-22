“When choosing a place to work, young people prefer companies supported by strong values, to which they are faithful. A very important fact for Merck, because for 3 and a half centuries we have been a company guided by our values. I believe that the new generations can help us thrive in this respect.” This was said by Jan Kirsten, CEO of the Healthcare division of Merck Italia, on the sidelines of the ‘Mind the gap – Company Z – Instructions for use’ event, organized in Milan by ScuolaZoo, in collaboration with Merck Italia, Merz Aesthetics and B. Braun.

“We believe that the theme of positive inclusion is essential for this generation – adds Kirsten – and I am very happy to see this. Let’s talk about inclusion in all nuances and workplaces where everyone is accepted and can thrive.” Merck’s commitment to better understand the needs and values ​​of young people was also manifested in the second edition of the survey “Emotional health of Generation Z and Millenials: what drives young Europeans?”, presented in June 2023 and carried out with the GAD3 technical support. The survey – which involved 7,500 young people between the ages of 19 and 36 (of which over 600 Italians), from 12 European countries – highlights that for Gen Z and Millennials in our country, the most relevant aspects concern physical health (93% of those interviewed), emotional and personal relationships (92%), commitment to sustainability (87%), professional success (85%) and gender equity (84%).

“Conducting surveys on younger generations – observes Kirsten – is an opportunity for us to get to know them better. I think these are very different generations from previous ones and for this reason we must understand their needs, what they believe in and the values ​​that guide them. Only if we understand them better can we truly create a sustainable future together. In addition to understanding them – she concludes – we must also find a way to dialogue with them. I believe this is why we have conducted and will continue to conduct a lot of research on the topic.”