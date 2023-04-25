Star Trek: Resurgence finally has one exit date official, announced by Dramatic Labs at the same time as the publication of many new ones Images of the game: it will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox starting May 23rd.

Announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2021, Star Trek: Resurgence is anarrative based adventure whose events take place shortly after those of Star Trek: The Next Generation, introducing a whole series of new characters and traditional situations for the franchise.

Specifically, we will take control of two protagonists, first officer Jara Rydek and engineer Carter Diaz, engaged in revealing a disturbing mystery linked to two civilizations on the brink of war: will we be able to stop the conflict in time?

We tried Star Trek: Resurgence last June, finding ourselves faced with an experience that boasts many features in common with the Telltale Games-branded productions, even without adopting an episodic structure.

Of course, for the moment the doubts about the quality of this transposition are different and concern not only the technical sector, but also the gameplay itself, which could end up proving to be too passive: we will find out the truth on May 23rd.