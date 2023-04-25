First concrete rumors about Inter’s future shirts for the 2023/2024 season. They come from the specialized site Footyheadlines, which has revealed the first leaks of both the first and second jerseys.

The home shirt follows the kits of the recent past, combines the club’s famous black and blue with yellow logos. It’s not the first time that Nike has used yellow in Inter’s kits. It last did so in 2016/17 but even at the turn of the century the logos were yellow.

This time, the entire Inter crest will be yellow on a black background. The look of the shirt, however, will be unique. With a different design from the classic vertical stripes.

