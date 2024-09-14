by VALERIO BARRETTA

Baku Qualifying, Gasly disqualified

There is no peace for Alpine. After the numerous problems for Esteban Ocon in free practice, the French team must now digest Pierre’s disqualification Gasly from the Baku qualifiers. On the Frenchman’s A524, the FIA ​​technical delegate Jo Bauer in fact found a fuel flow higher than the permitted 100 kg/h (ex art. 5.2.3 of the technical regulation).

Gasly, who had qualified in 13th place, thus loses the result achieved on the track and will be forced to start from last position, behind Guanyu Zhou: the Frenchman will be allowed to start (it has already happened this year with the Haas in Monte-Carlo and the Williams in Zandvoort).