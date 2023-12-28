Star Fox is one of Nintendo's most beloved series, but also one of its lowest rated. Titles like the SNES original and Star Fox 64 They are fondly remembered, but while there are a couple of worthwhile installments, users did not react positively to games like Star Fox: Adventures, Star Fox: Command and of course, Star Fox Zero. Even so, Many hope that this crew will return in the future, something that could well happen sooner than thought.

Although at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo, A new registration of the “STAR FOX” brand for electronic games was recently discovered in Brazil. While this is a fairly common tactic to protect a company's intellectual property, this has also raised a number of suspicions related to the future of the series.

Nintendo of America obtains a registration application for the STAR FOX trademark in Brazil on December 1 According to INPI, this registry refers to electronic games involving IP pic.twitter.com/cdQhASuaGs — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) December 28, 2023

Star Fox's last all-new release was on the Wii U, when Zero arrived in 2016. Although in recent years we saw the official launch of Star Fox 2 via the Super Nintendo Mini and Switch Online, this is a game that was originally going to come to the SNES in the 90s, but was cancelled, and it wasn't until 2017 that it had a proper release.

Out of this, The Star Fox series has been limited to a series of participations in Super Smash Bros. We haven't seen any news about this series since then, and while many want to see this crew back, others aren't so sure it's worth seeing Fox and company again.

Yes ok Star Fox from SNES and Star Fox 64 They were loved by the public, The rest of the games have suffered from a series of criticisms for multiple reasons. Star Fox: Adventures, for example, was a Zelda clone that almost completely eliminated what made the franchise special. Yes ok Star Fox: Assault managed to recover part of its essence, the levels on foot and the third-person shooter elements failed to convince players. Star Fox: Commandfor its part, disappointed Nintendo DS users by only providing one style of gameplay and a confusing story.

The last adventure of the series was Star Fox Zeroanother reboot that, despite presenting a first-rate visual style and an evolution for the series, It was a sales failure.and most players took issue with the Wii U's implementation of the tablet as a key part of the controls.

While there is a chance to see a new game in the series, many players are worried that this possible installment is another reboot, so, although the controls are finally perfect, the adventure will be something we have already seen on multiple occasions in the past. No matter what path Nintendo takes, let's hope that this new record is the beginning of a new era for Star Fox. We can only wait to see what the Big N will do. On related topics, a Star Fox programmer believes that the series will return soon. Likewise, this is what Star Fox would look like if it had come out on the SEGA Genesis,

Editor's Note:

I want a new Star Fox. While it is true that the series has had a couple of setbacks throughout its history, this is still a great franchise that is very worthwhile. I just hope the next game isn't another reboot of the same adventure we've already seen like five times.

Via: Nintendo