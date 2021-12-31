The new Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection “Konvasel” will have a more effective effect on cellular immunity. This was announced on Friday, December 31, by Georgy Vikulov, Director of the Research Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Infections.

“In essence, this is a concentrate or suspension of the new SARS-CoV-2. This is an inactivated vaccine, close to those that are created according to the classical method – whole virion. At the same time, the pathogen was killed, “Vikulov said in an interview with the radio station. “Moscow Speaks”…

#virologist #named #features #Russian #vaccine #Konvasel