Dejan Stankovic remains at Sampdoria. No jolts, no third change on the Sampdoria bench. Yesterday the Serbian coach had expressed his doubts about continuing the relationship after the 5-0 win at the Franchi against Fiorentina. Also because salvation, with 10 points to recover in the last 6 days, is a mirage. This afternoon, after a meeting with the top management of the Genoese club, Stankovic and the managers decided by mutual agreement to continue their adventure together. It was Dejan who questioned his permanence given the latest results and in particular the five earned at the Franchi; not Samp that continues to have faith in the coach. The face-to-face meeting took place in the late morning, with the team session postponed to the afternoon. Stankovic will therefore be on the bench on Wednesday against Turin.