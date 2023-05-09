Sampdoria is in Serie B. An announced verdict. But that today has a date. And Dejan Stankovic, the technician who took over the sinking boat, doesn’t shy away from words. “Unfortunately it is a hard day to digest, the saddest day has arrived. I’m so sorry because Samp does not deserve this. But we will go up. Stronger than before. They are the cycles of life, made up of balances: the wheel will turn this way too. I feel enormous regret and enormous sadness for the relegation. We are all sick but we have given everything. I know that every Dorian does not want to accept this day. But we fought with dignity, on the pitch we and they in the stands who have always been close to us, in hard and difficult moments we were together and this club deserves more because it is beautiful from within and from the outside”.