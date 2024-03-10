Read here the standings after the GP Saudi Arabia 2024. We noticed 7 things that we would like to share with you!

It's over again! Only two retirements and one safety car situation. We expected a little more at the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP. Normally, Jeddah Corniche is good for a lot of spectacle.

The Dutch spectator had a great time with a great victory by Max, Max, Max, Super, Super, Max, Max.

Things we noticed about the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP

As you have come to expect from Autoblog, we have all the ranks, positions and overviews that matter for you. In addition, we noticed a few things about the race:

Debut Bearman

It is of course no surprise for a reserve driver that you are allowed to fill in once in a while. Especially with 24 races this season, it will probably happen again. But having to make your debut here in Saudi Arabia is tough. And especially if it is for a Ferrari team, because the whole world is watching. He did a more than creditable job.

He just missed Q3 by 36 thousandths. In the beginning of the race he took a few chances, but Oliver Bearman made a few nice overtakes and drove a very good race. Yes, more should be possible with that Ferrari, but this is a neat debut.

Jeddah is great

Yes, the Saudi Arabia GP is a prestige object for the oil-rich country. And that is why we may find it very stupid in advance. In spite of the sportswashing, we have to say that this track is a valuable addition to the calendar. The qualifying on this track in particular is a pleasure to watch.

Verstappen will not be fooled

He starts from pole and drives away. Wins the race. Is it still special? Of course! With 56 P1s under his belt (and his 100th podium already!), he is simply the third best driver of all time when it comes to victories. This was again beautiful.

Even if you take Pérez's time penalty (5 seconds for the unsafe release), the difference between Max and his teammate was very big. And don't forget that Pérez is a specialist on street circuits.

Red Bull is also not fooled

Red Bull is very much under fire. Horner is being treated quite harshly in the British press. And yes, Horner is British (and Red Bull resides in Milton Keynes, England), but the crowd favorite (a Brit) drives for another team from Brackley.

The pressure is on, because it is quite shady what is happening there. The great thing is that you can't tell from the performance on the track. The pit stops also went smoothly, except for Pérez's unsafe release.

Not a good weekend for Lance Stroll

Things didn't go well for Lance Stroll this weekend. His crash looked much worse than it was. He fell just a little bit off the wall, causing his left wheel to immediately lose control.

It's just a crash that suits a young dog. Stroll has been a Formula 1 driver since 2017. Then mistakes like this are no longer appropriate.

Magnussen is Magnussen

K-Mag is a special phenomenon. The Danish driver absolutely belongs in the F1 circus, although he is not such a glitz & glamor driver. His style on the track is sometimes Verstappen-esque and by that we mean that he resembles father Jos.

Magnussen is also trying with all his might to get the best out of that soapbox. And yes, the overzealous defending earned him a 10-second penalty this time, but it does make everyone think twice before passing Magnussen.

Tension is hard to find

Red Bull's surplus of speed is interesting if you like Het Wilhelmus. However, it is becoming a bit boring for the neutral observer.

Especially because not much happened behind it. The fact that the most exciting moments were between P7, P8 and P9 says a lot.

Daniel Ricciardo new form of mediocre

Yes, come on. Hobble along a bit behind. Nyck de Vries could do that too! Daniel Ricciardo did not go well on this track. Perhaps there was a technical defect. We hope so for him, because last week's performance was below par.

Admittedly, Tsunoda was not brilliant either, but the lack of speed and the crazy mistakes (especially at the end of the race) were distressing for the Australian.

Drivers Championship

Leclerc is doing well with his P3, especially because his teammate did not participate in this race. Bearman is immediately more successful than a lot of other riders.

George Russell is well ahead of Hamilton. Even though things are not yet going as expected for Alonso, the Spaniard is still doing excellently here with a well-deserved P7.

The standings after the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP in the Drivers' Championship are as follows:

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 51 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 36 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 28 4 George Russel Mercedes 18 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren 16 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 15 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 12 8 Lando Norris McLaren 12 9 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 8 10 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 11 Nico Hulkenberg Hare 1 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1 13 Alexander Albon Williams 0 14 Guanyu Zhou Stake F1 0 15 Kevin Magnussen Hare 0 16 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB 0 17 Esteban Ocon Alpine 0 18 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB 0 19 Logan Sargeant Alpine 0 20 Valtteri Bottas Stake 0 21 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0

Constructors' Championship

Alpine did itself no favors with Gasly's retirement. The French factory team is simply last. Aston Martin seems to have taken over Alpine's place: far ahead of the rear, but far away from the top teams.

Ferrari is clearly number two. It is unprecedentedly exciting between McLaren and Mercedes. Then again, yes.

The standings after the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP in the constructors' championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull 87 2 Ferrari 49 3 Mercedes 28 4 McLaren 26 5 Aston Martin 13 6 Hare 1 7 Williams 0 8 Stake F1 0 9 VCARB 0 10 Alpine 0

Qualifying match

Russell has now been twice faster than Hamilton, which will give George a good feeling. Ricciardo can't really keep up with Tsunoda yet. At Haas, the drivers keep each other in balance. Of course Verstappen has the maximum score.

Nice for Piastri that he was now faster than Norris. Other than that, nothing very surprising, although Gasly will be quite pleased with the French Pé that Ocon now qualified twice better. Alonso was not only faster than his teammate, the difference with Stroll was also large in terms of time.

The standings after the GP Saudi Arabia 2024 in the qualifying match are as follows:

Driver Driver Verstappen 2 Pérez 0 Hamilton 0 Russell 2 Leclerc 1 Sainz 0 Leclerc 1 Bearman 0 Norris 1 Piastri 1 Alonso 2 Stroll 0 Gasly 0 Ocon 2 Albon 2 Sargeant 0 Tsunoda 2 Ricciardo 0 Bottas 2 Zhou 0 Hulkenberg 1 Magnussen 1

Fastest race lap

Max Verstappen did not go for the fastest lap this time. Lewis Hamilton seemed to go for it during the pursuit of Norris. But on the last lap there was Charles with a time of 1:31.632. He also takes an extra World Cup point.

The head-to-head standings after the 2024 GP Saudi Arabia in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

Driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1

Driver of the Day

Bearman won with an enormous superiority Driver of the Day-price. The public voted en masse for Oliver. And of course rightly so. He gets into the Ferrari halfway through the weekend, narrowly misses Q3 and immediately takes some points.

The mutual standings after the 2024 GP Saudi Arabia in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

Driver Team Number of nominations Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Well, for the first time Jaap has predicted the entire top 3 correctly!! Congratulations! That's because all cars have premium RWD, probably. Wouter was also close by predicting both Red Bulls at the front, but he did not see Carlos Sainz's failure coming.

Michael is normally the editor who scores the most points, but this was not his weekend. All those Schnapps give you après-ski.

The standings after the 2024 GP Saudi Arabia in the editorial rankings are as follows:

Editor Points Jaap ( FAR , PER , LEC ) 25 Wouter ( FAR , PER , SAI) 15 Michael ( FAR ,SAI,PER) 13

1 point for correct driver in the Top 3, 5 points for driver in correct position.

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 2 |GP of Bahrain

March 9 | GP of Saudi Arabia

These Grands Prix are on the calendar:

March 24 | Australian GP

April 7 | GP of Japan

April 21 | GP of China

May 5 | GP of Miami

May 19 | GP of Emilia-Romagna

May 26 | Monaco GP

June 9 | Canadian GP

June 23 | GP of Spain

June 30 | GP of Austria

July 7 | GP Great Britain

July 21 | GP of Hungary

July 28 | GP of Belgium

August 25 | GP of the Netherlands

September 1 | GP of Italy

September 15 | GP of Azerbaijan

September 22 | Singapore GP

October 20 | United States GP

October 27 | GP of Mexico

November 3 | GP of Brazil

November 24 | GP of Las Vegas

December 1 | GP of Qatar

December 8 | Abu Dhabi GP

The first meters of the 2024 Australian GP will be held on March 22 at 2:30 am!

