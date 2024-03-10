Sigla currently has the 3rd largest bench in the Assembly of the Republic and could be approached to form a government coalition

One of the themes that marked the electoral campaign in Portugal was the possibility of AD (Democratic Alliance), one of the favorite acronyms in the election, will form a coalition with the right-wing party He arrives to try to gain a majority in the Assembly of the Republic. The Portuguese elect this Sunday (10 March 2024) the new representatives of Parliament. From this vote, the country will have a new prime minister, who will form the next Executive.

Chega was founded in 2019 by André Ventura, former sports commentator for the broadcaster CMTV. He was affiliated with PSD (Social Democratic Party), the acronym under which he was elected councilor in Loures in 2017. Ventura resigned to the position in 2018, shortly after leaving the party. He then left to create his own party.

For Chega, he was elected to the Assembly of the Republic in 2019 – it was the only seat won by the party that year. In 2021, he ran in the elections for the Presidency of the Republic. He got 11.9% and came in 3rd place.

A political crisis created with the rejection of the Budget led Portugal to early elections in January 2022. On that occasion, Chega went from 1 to 12 deputies and became the 3rd largest party group in the Assembly.

According to Portuguese political scientist José Adelino Maltez, Chega's growth is one of the new features in this year's election. “The previous model comes from the end of the revolution [dos Cravos, em 1974, que marcou o fim da ditadura militar em Portugal], from 1976. There are 2 large parties and the other small ones. And now, a medium party appears with the strength almost to form a 3rd bloc, which is Chega”, stated Maltez.

For him, Portugal “differs from the rest of Europe and, to some extent, even from Brazil” in the sense that the emergence “of this extreme right” has no tradition.

“It does not result from previous movements. There is no immediate inheritance here. André Ventura was born within the PSD. And its characteristic is to steal votes from the right and the left. It has nothing to do with the tradition of the extreme right, as there is in Spain, France and Germany”, he declared.

Maltez said that people from “all” political spectrums vote for Chega. “Ex-communists, ex-leftists, ex-PSD members vote”, he declared, stating that he was “easy” classify these votes as a form of protest. For him, Chega’s success is “above all through a communication model and the qualities of the leader. All this is done with this gentleman called André Ventura. If it was someone else, that would be another matter.”.

ANDRÉ VENTURA

Doctor in public law, Ventura arrived at the Assembly of the Republic criticizing gypsy communities and defending themes such as chemical castration of pedophiles and the restriction to the entry of immigrants. He was accused of making statements considered sexist and xenophobic.

The leader of Chega was compared several times to the former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In January, the former chief executive made a video declaring support for Chega's leader in the 2024 elections.

Bolsonaro said that Ventura is a candidate who represents the “right wing and conservatism”. The Portuguese deputy thanked him for the message and stated that voters know that “to the left” transformed the country “in a den of misery and corruption”.

Watch Bolsonaro's video (1min1s):

In the current campaign, the leader of Chega softened his speech. The radio Renaissance did an analysis of the television debates that Ventura participated in in 2019, 2022 and 2024, noting that many of the controversial topics that “catapulted André Ventura to Parliament“5 years ago”disappeared from the discourse” in the current campaign.

Among them, criticism of gypsies, cuts in Social Insertion Income (government support aimed at protecting people in extreme poverty) and the reduction in the number of deputies in the Assembly of the Republic.

CHEGA’S GROWTH

Over the “communication model” who supported the growth Chega, political scientist José Adelino Maltez said that he is not referring to social networks, but to the way Ventura ended up in politics: “He came from television, from football, to politics. And therefore, in this sense, it is new. I don't know leaders of the European far right who have this path”.

Maltez stated that Chega's leader has “oratory qualities” in “a time when leaders [partidários]almost all of them, are very weak”. Maltez stated: “People like to see quality, both on the left and on the right”.

Still, social networks play a role in consolidating the party, especially among younger people. Pedro Magalhães, coordinator of the ICS-ISCTE research center, cross-referenced 4 studies published in the weekly Express and concluded that the probability of a voter voting for Chega reduces with advancing age.

According to him, young people aged 18 to 25 are more likely to choose Chega. Older people, from 45 to 88, tend to vote for the PS (Socialist Party). According to the Expressthe data indicates the success of the party's strategy with Juventude Chega – an organization that brings together young people from the party – and the continued investment in social media.

For Matez, the “classiness of the political struggle in Portugal”. Today, “unlike what happened 20 years ago“, no “there are many political passions”. According to him, the Portuguese do not accept Chega “as a fascist threat that changed everyone’s lives”but they still see Ventura as a football commentator.

2024 ELECTIONS

To the researches of voting intentions show that both the AD – formed by the right-wing parties PSD, CDS-PP (Social Democratic Center – Popular Party) and PPM (Popular Monarchic Party) – like the PS, they will need the support of other parties to form a government.

Asked about a possible AD coalition with Chega, Maltez replied that it should be considered “the statements” and not “the hidden intentions” by the PSD leader. “Luís Montenegro, when he went to campaign, was unequivocal: 'No to Chega, I'm not making an agreement with Chega'. No, it is not”, he declared.

“We can now have 3 blocks in Portugal. A bloc led by AD, a bloc led by Chega and a bloc led by the Socialist Party. It could be the result of these elections”, he added.

Ventura, in turn, he said on Tuesday (5th March) that, if the election results in a majority on the right, there is “99% sure” that a coalition government must be formed. In this scenario, AD should ally with Chega. “If between the right and Montenegro someone has to leave, it will be Montenegro. We will not be held hostage to have an alternative to socialism”, he declared. “Only a fool would let the PS govern”, he added.

Current composition of Parliament