At least nine dead and dozens injured left a stampede of fans on Saturday during the second leg of the quarterfinals between Alliance and FAS of the first division Salvadoran soccer.

“We are expediting the entry and exit of ambulances to the Cuscatlán Stadium (in the Salvadoran capital). We ask the population to move away and allow the passage of ambulances ”, said the National Civil Police (PNC)) in a tweet.

The deceased amount to nine and there are several injured who “They are being transferred to nearby hospitals, at least two of them in critical condition.”he added.

The Salvadoran Football Federation He said in a statement that he regretted what happened and that he sympathizes with the families of the deceased. The match was called off due to the incident.

Local television broadcast live images of the stampede of fans of the “albos” of Alianza who demolished the gate of the general sector and dozens reached the field of play where they were attended by the relief forces.

“It was an avalanche of fans who broke down the gate, some were left under the iron in the tunnel, others managed to reach the stands and then the field and were suffocating”told reporters one of the volunteers from the Rescue Commandos.

“We don’t know how many are dead, but there are several and there are quite a few beaten up and people who were suffocating.” added.