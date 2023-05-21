The bells rang! On the afternoon of this last May 20, Luigi Carbajal he married his now wife, Diana Castro, in a private ceremony held in Cieneguilla. The couple was accompanied by their family and close friends, who were present on this special day for them. With this fact, the remembered member of Skándalo officially passes to the row of the married. Through social networks, snapshots of the wedding were shared.

How was the marriage of Luigui Carbajal with Diana Castro?

Samuel Suárez, creator of Instarándula, uploaded an unpublished image of Luigui Carbajal at the altar with Diana Castro. “’Samu’, I am sending you photos of Luigui Carbajal’s ‘matri’”, was the comment left by one of his ‘ratujas’. So far, neither of them have posted anything about the important event.

On the other hand, in the snapshot you can see the couple in the church with a microphone in hand, so it is presumed that it was the exact moment in which both were saying “yes, I accept”. The cumbiambero chose a cream-colored suit for the occasion, while the young woman wore a typical white dress with a long veil of the same tone.

What did Ligui Carbajal have to do before getting married?

Prior to the expected event, Luigi Carbajal met certain requirements to be able to marry in church. According to the statements of the national artist, she had to receive the sacrament of confirmation, since she had not done so before. Likewise, he confessed all his sins before a priest.

“A few days ago I was confirmed and I am ready to take that important step in my life, marriage. It was a very nice ceremony, my parents, my girlfriend and some relatives accompanied me,” he said days ago in an interview for Trome.

The moment when Luigui Carbajal asked Diana García for her hand. Photo: Instagram/Luigui Carbajal

How old are Luigui Carbajal and Diana Castro?

Luigi Carbajal He caused astonishment among his followers by announcing his romance with Diana Castro, a young man who is many years younger than the singer. Despite the age difference between them, both have made it clear that this is not an impediment to their love.

As is known, the girl is currently 27 years old, while the musician is 41 years old. For this reason, it is assumed that the age range between the two is 14 in total. “But it’s not my collagen, I’m still chibolo”commented the artist jokingly when talking about the subject.



