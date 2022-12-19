The death toll from a stampede at a concert in London on Thursday rose to two fatalities on Monday after a seriously injured woman died, police said.

(Also: Russia attacks kyiv with drones ahead of Putin’s visit to Belarus)

The victim, Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, “was working with security for the event that night.”the police said in a statement.

(Also: Peru’s Most Wanted Daddy Yankee Ticket Scammer Was Caught in Spain)

Eight people were taken to hospital as a result of the stampede, which occurred during a concert by Nigerian Afrobeat singer Asake at the O2 Academy venue in the Brixton neighborhood.

The first victim, identified as Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died on Saturday and another 21-year-old woman is in critical condition, police said.

(Keep reading: ‘Catargate’, the scandal that shakes the foundations of the European Parliament)

Singer Asake said he was “devastated” when the first victim was reported over the weekend. “I am overwhelmed with grief, and I never imagined that something like this could happen,” he added..

The investigation continues “to establish more precisely what happened on Thursday night,” but “we were able to establish that the three seriously injured women (…) were all in the lobby of the building,” the police said Monday.

(Also: Carlos III: challenges of the heir who became king at the age of 73)

On Friday, the police explained that officers were called because “a large number of people attempted to force entry.”

according to the newspaper Daily Mirrorthe concert was canceled halfway through the show, to boos as organizers announced that “3,000 people forced the doors from the outside”.

(Also: Ukraine: police rescued a woman and her dog after falling into a frozen lake)

AFP