The 52nd edition of the San Javier International Theater, Music and Dance Festival ended in 2022 with a show, ‘Paraíso perdido’, directed by Andrés Lima, fantastic in substance and form, and whose depth and beauty were captivating. «A high-voltage scenic poem», wrote theater critic Antonio Arco in LA VERDAD, «an exciting and bittersweet journey to the origins of Good and Evil, to the Eden of Adam and Eve, to some of the myths that have marked Humanity: the forbidden tree, the fallen angel, the happy apple, the expulsion from Paradise, the knowledge of pain, guilt and sin…; the public followed the mesmerized function ».

Precisely, the image that accompanied that review, captured by scene photographer Pepe H and now printed in great detail on transparent methacrylate mounted on an aluminum panel, has served as a gift to Arco, also a cultural journalist, in recognition of his “constant support for a festival whose development he has contributed with his theatrical criticism”, as well as “his incessant encouragement for the creative work of authors, performers, directors, and all those other professionals who make it possible for a new show to arrive on stage », and his «respect for his readers, to whom he offers rigor, independence and passion for the theater in his work».

Pepe H’s work, which has a plaque added in memory of his association with the contest, was delivered to Arco during an evening, presided over by the popular mayor José Miguel Luengo, in which the festival team –Maty Fernández, José Antonio Nicolás ‘Norris’ and Pepe H– directed by the also Councilor for Culture, David Martínez, as well as its former director, Pepe Ibáñez, the actress Lola Manzano, the actress and stage producer Esperanza Clares, the director of Aquibla Theater, Antonio Saura; and the head of Culture of LA VERDAD, Manuel Madrid.

Directors from other editions of the festival have joined in congratulating Arco on his career, such as the cultural manager Alfonso Riera and the professor and stage director César Oliva, as well as performers such as Carlos Hipólito; the playwright and director of the Autumn Festival, Alberto Conejero; and the Madrid Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mariano de Paco, who is also a manager and stage director.