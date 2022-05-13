After Arnaud Démare won two stages in a row, it now seems to be the turn of the adventurous riders of the peloton. In a tough ride, with no less than 4,634 altimeters, an early break seems obvious. There is therefore certainly a chance of Dutch success: Bauke Mollema will love to bend this stage to his will.
From the coastal town of Diamante, in the east of Italy, the peloton moves into the Italian interior. The steepest ascent of the day is on the Montagna Grande Di Viggiano, where a gradient of 9.6% is tapped for 6.1 kilometers. It’s up to Juan Pedro López, Mollema’s teammate at Trek–Segafredo, to defend his pink leader’s jersey.
