Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, is no longer welcome at Old Trafford, as his relationship with the “Red Devils” fans, who believe that the world champion crowned in the World Cup Russia 2018, with the “roosters”, has not He offers little to the team since his arrival in 2016, compared to his impressive performance with his former club, Juventus, over 4 seasons starting in 2012.

This tense situation between Pogba and the fans, prompted him to express his desire to leave in any way, even if he had to reduce his annual salary, which amounts to 2.13 million euros. Italian press sources stated that he is seriously considering accepting the “old lady” offer, which gives him an annual salary of 9 million euros, in the hope of restoring the “old days” in which he was a brilliant star in the sky of Italian football.

And Juventus was not the only club seeking to include him, but Pogba is receiving the attention of Paris Saint-Germain, in light of the possibility of his compatriot Zinedine Zidane taking over the technical leadership of the Parisian club in the new season, succeeding the current coach, Mauricio Pochettino, whose departure was reported this summer.

Pogba was also on Manchester City’s “radar”, as the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola wanted to include him, but the player is afraid of the “anger” of the Old Trafford fans.

And Real Madrid had previously sought to include him, when Zidane was technical director, but the royal club dismissed the deal, preferring to sign his youngest French compatriot Eduardo Camavinga, “19 years”, the French Rennes player, in the hope of renewing the blood of the “Merengi”, in anticipation of the possibilities The Brazilian Casemiro was offered for sale at the end of this season, before having to lose him for free, if he continued for the next season, the date of the end of his contract, and in light of the high age of Croatian Luka Modric (37 years) and German Toni Kroos (32 years).

Pogba did not meet the ambitions that were hanging on him in “United”, due to his frequent exposure to injuries, and his distance from his high level, which appears only when he plays for his country. Pogba was part of the reasons for the failure of “United” this season, as the team came out “empty-handed” from all local and European championships, and completely lost hope of playing the Champions League next season.

On the individual level, Pogba was not convincing at all, in 27 games he played this season, during which he scored only one goal.