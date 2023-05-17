Pascal Ackermann (UAE) ended up winning stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia, on a day marked by falls and withdrawals due to covid.

the antioqueno Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) tried to be the protagonist in the final packaging, but failed.

After this stage, the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE) was in third place overall, after the retirement of Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos).

Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) from Bogotá is getting closer and closer to the ‘top-10’. It’s already in 13th place.

The fall of the Giro d’Italia podium

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Primoz Roglic.

The British Tao Geoghegan Hart, winner of the 2020 Giro d’Italia and current third in the general classification, left this Wednesday during the eleventh stage after a fall.

The Ineos runner was placed on a stretcher in an ambulance. His abandonment is a new blow to a race that is proving devastating for the peloton, with numerous crashes, the return of covid-19, and adverse weather conditions.

Geoghegan Hart crashed with 68 kilometers to go when, in a curve, a UAE team rider skidded on the wet asphalt. In his fall he dragged the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and half of the Ineos team, whose pink jersey Geraint Thomas, was able to get back on the pedals quickly and without apparent damage. Roglic also rolled again at the moment, taking, yes, a teammate’s bicycle.

Geoghegan Hart, by contrast, remained on the ground, gesturing to his teammates to keep going. A few kilometers further on, the Spanish Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar) also abandoned after having collided with a traffic signal.

(Also read: Drama in the Giro d’Italia: cyclist crashes into a house in full descent)

Of the 176 runners who took the start, only 154 remained in the race, when only half the course had been played.

There are 19 withdrawals due to covid-19

The covid continues to remember its presence in the Giro d’Italia and diminishing the peloton, which is registering casualties every day due to a virus that already seemed forgotten; on the eleventh day that takes place between Camaiore and Tortona, of 219 km, 8 runners did not show up at the start, 6 of them positive for covid.

A team is being particularly punished by the covid, Soudal Quick Step, who, after the loss of the leader of the formation and ‘pink jersey’ Remco Evenepoel, has added four more riders this Wednesday: Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo

Soudal is still in the race with three riders: Davide Ballerini, Pieter Serry and Ilan Van Wilder.

In addition, two other runners have not started due to illness, the Ecuadorian Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education) and the Eritrean Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek).

There are already 19 runners who have abandoned the Giro due to covidsince to those mentioned we must add a long list that includes Vlasov, Urán, Pozzovivo, Scotson, Bystrom, Würtz Schmidt, Riesebeek, Taaramaë, Russo, Conci, Aleotti and Filippo Ganna.

*With information from the EFE and AFP agencies.