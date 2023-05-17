Although in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it is possible to travel quickly and in a fairly intuitive way, it must be underlined how it is possible to exploit a particular object, capable of making the gaming experience even more personal: we are talking about the Travel Medallionwhich will allow you to create your own fast travel points.

How to get the Journey Medallion

To get the Travel Medallion you will have to follow the secondary missions of the good Robbie, the researcher. Once you have passed the missions that the NPC will ask you, head to his Old Laboratory of Akkala located to the northeast. Defeat the two enemies Yiga Ninja present on site and enter the Laboratory.

Inside you will find an NPC named Konba, who will give you the Ninja Armor, a breastplate that increases your stealth capabilities. For what concern Travel Medallion, you can get it from the chest next to the wooden board with the map. Return to Robbie in Hateno Village and he will give you three Travel Medallions.

Travel Medallions they are consumable items so use them sparingly. They can be found in the key items tab of the inventory screen. Once selected, you can choose to place one in the exact spot where Link is.

Once the personalized travel point has been created, you can easily reach inaccessible points in the game world, points that once touched could be inconvenient to find or to reach again: Travel Medallions will solve the root problem in this case.