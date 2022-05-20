The fourth season of stranger things is positioned to be the biggest Netflix event in 2022. Although only the first half of the new adventures of Mike, Eleven and company will arrive on May 27, it was recently revealed that the following episodes are not just one of the most expensive in the history of the streaming company, but They will also be one of the longest in the entire series.

Recently, Netflix shared new information related to the fourth season of stranger thingswhere it was mentioned that the new chapters will last as long as a movie. This is how the times will be:

-Episodes 1-6 = about 1 hour and 15 minutes each

-Episode 7 = 1 hour 38 minutes

-Episode 8 = 1 hour 25 minutes

-Episode 9 = 2 hours 30 minutes

With this, it was confirmed that the budget for episodes is $30 million dollars per episode. Although the standard is between 45 and 60 minutes, let us remember that the blockbusters of recent years have expanded their limits, with series like game of Thrones also lasting almost 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The first half of the fourth season of stranger things It will premiere on May 27, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the new preview of the series. Similarly, Netflix premieres animated shorts of stranger things.

Editor’s note:

Considering that there is still one more season in development, these times are somewhat unusual. We’re used to series going beyond the limit we’re used to in big finals, which will happen at the end of this season. It will be interesting to see what will happen with the fifth season.

Via: Netflix