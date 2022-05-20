Hold on to the field Jon Rahm knows that in golf there are moments to delight, others to risk, some to preserve and many more to calm nerves and fight against adversity extracting oil from every little benefit. Southern Hills, the course that hosts the 2022 PGA Championship, does not give anything away and allied with the strong wind prevailing at the moment in Tulsa, he awaits every minimal opportunity to force the error. On the first day, the ‘Lion of Barrika’ went to the hotel with +3 on his card, eight strokes behind the leader, the Northern Irishman McIlroy. In the second it was necessary to try to advance, but with the sword of Damocles of the cut grazing the heads of the Top-3 of the ranking that shared a match.

Scheffler, the number one and the revelation player of the year with four wins in nine tournaments, took two shots out of him; Collin Morikawa, number three and the great North American star project, one ahead. After holes 19 to 36 of the second major of the year, the two Americans signed at the clubhouse outside of the weekend as they were off the court. +6 for Scheffler and +4 for Morikawa. Surely, the gusts of wind and the complication of the course will end up throwing a cable to follow the winner of the PGA (2020) and the British (2021) in his debut in both.

And Rahm? The 27-year-old Spaniard got desperate with the air, he begged for divine help, he talked continuously with his caddy Adam Hayes asking him to explain some behavior of the ball, he hit bad shots, he fell short in some putts… but he beat the field with three birdies (1, 5 and 17) and two bogeys (2 and 8). In addition to pasting the Longest hit of the week in Oklahoma: 418 yards (382 meters) off the tee of Hole 1.

Card of 69 strokes very worked to reach the halfway point of the championship with +2, provisionally eight strokes behind the provisional leader, a splendid Justin Thomas who repeated his card from the opening day, 67, for a -6 spectacular with the prevailing conditions. If Rahm improves his short game this weekend, he will still have to be counted on to aspire to victory. For his part, Sergio García finished with +7, +4 in the second round. Almost certainly off the PGA. Now the afternoon shift begins to see what Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Cameron Smith can do…