The Supersport World Championship is about to start a new era and MV Agusta is not being caught unprepared. To face a 2022 season full of news and unknowns, the Italian team doubles up and unveils the line-up for next year. The confirmed Niki Tuuli will still wear the MV colors and will be joined by Bahattin Sofuoglu.

The young Turkish, grandson of the famous Kenan Sofuoglu, leaves the Supersport 300 and makes his debut in the intermediate class of production derivatives starting next year, also taking advantage of the experience of his future teammate, who will be on the team for the second consecutive season. Bahattin Sofuoglu made his world championship debut in 2018, racing in the cadet class with a 17th place finish in Portimao as a result of his only four races. In 2020 he obtained a starting place, conquering his first success in Jerez, in Race 2. Last year he finished in sixth position in the general classification, after two wins and four podiums.

“I am proud to have concluded my experience in the Supersport 300 – says Sofuolgu – I had fun and I learned a lot. Moving forward, I am super excited to compete in Supersport, especially for the privilege of being part of this project with MV Agusta Reparto Corse. In this period we are working and testing in view of my future with the team. I would like to thank team principal Andrea Quadranti and my mentor Kenan for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am determined to do the best I can and I expect a very successful future with MV Agusta. “

For a novelty, there is also the reconfirmation. Niki Tuuli represents the continuity of MV Agusta and will be riding the F3 800 which from 2022 will compete in Supersport. After a season that started with some difficulties, the Finn collected three podiums in the last part of the season, with a second place in Mandalika in Race 2 as his best result.

“It is fantastic that MV has confirmed their confidence in me – Tuuli claims – For me it is a great thing to continue with this brand and the new bike makes the job even more interesting. The first tests we did were really good. The new engine will give me what I need to optimize driving.

The engine has more power with a lower number of revolutions, which makes it easier to ride the bike because it is no longer necessary to push to the limit when exiting corners. It will allow me to use potentially narrower lines and possibly more easily overtake. New components have also been tested and I think we can definitely build a really good and competitive package for next year. Now we are waiting for the latest rules for these new bikes ”.