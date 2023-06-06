Mexico City.- Staff of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City fulfilled arrest warrants against five men and two women, all public servantsfor his probable participation in the crimes of abusive exercise of functions and aggravated abuse of authority.

Those crimes were registered in marchor past, in the mayor Miguel Hidalgoreported the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX).

Investigative Police Agents (PDI) completed the arrest warrants. The arrested are Jonathan “N”, Miguel “N”, Edwin “N”, Francisco “N”, Emmanuel “N”, Isis “N” and Mariana “N”.

He Public Ministry agent of the Prosecutor for the Investigation of Crimes Committed by Public Servants requested and obtained the court orders, executed in the Juárez neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s officewith the support of staff Internal Affairss of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC).

After corroborating their identity, the public servants were notified of the judicial regulations, and with strict adherence to current regulations and their human rights, they were made available to the control judge who required them, says the FGJCDMX.

According to research of the Prosecutor’s Office, this peoplein quality of SSC policemen, they executed a search in a property located in the Anzures colonybut what was reported in your police reportpossibly does not correspond to how the events happened.