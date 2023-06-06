Ice hockey | Vegas Crushed Florida – Superstar Knocked Out Another Brutally

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers, who had only six players on the bench at the end of the match.

Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights crushed the Florida Panthers in the second final game of the Stanley Cup with goals 7–2. Vegas leads the series 2-0 after taking the opening game 5-2.

Vegas took control of the game from the opening set in a convincing manner. Burning hot Jonathan Marchessault scored a 1–0 lead goal with superiority, and the defender by Alec Martinez the first playoff goal gave the Knights a two-goal lead.

In the second round Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden added to Vegas’ lead. After Howden’s stylized 4-0, Florida changed the goalkeeper, and the spring sensation who scored eight goals in less than five and a half innings Sergei Bobrovsky made room To Alex Lyon.

Like the opening match, the struggle was physical. At the end of the second period, the Panthers’ superstar had a blast Matthew Tkachuk a fierce open tackle knocked out the Knights’ number one center by Jack Eichel. Eichel went straight to the locker room but returned to the ice in the third period.

Anton Lundell narrowed it down right at the beginning of the final set and immunized Vegas from a sleepy opening exchange with four on four. The puck bounced into the goal by Alec Martinez through.

Florida’s hopes of a chase at any level were soon dashed when Eichel served up Marchessault’s second goal on his opening shift of the set.

Michael Amadio beat to 6–1 before Tkachuk opened his goal account of the final series. Vegas goaltender Adin Hill repelled by Sam Bennett from the shot a cheap loose puck that Tkachuk hit in.

Tkachuk later took a shower early with a new attitude. Tkachuk has taken 36 minutes of ice time in two finals.

Howden made the final score 7–2 with his second of the night.

At the end of the match, the Panthers had only six players on their bench. It took 84 ice minutes in the match, Vegas 64.

Panthers defender Radko Gudas had to leave the match in the opening set Ivan Barbashev from a violent counterattack.

The match series continues after a two-day break in Sunrise, Florida, the night before Friday, Finnish time.