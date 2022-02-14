Mexico.- The Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard reported that the agency has already established contact with at least 98 families of Mexican origin living in Ukraine, this as part of the actions of Mexico because of Russia’s tension with that country.

It was through social networks, that the Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard He explained that he held a conversation this Sunday with the Mexican ambassador in Kiev, Olga Beatriz Garcia Guillen, who reported that consular support is already being given to families.

“In conversation with our ambassador @olgarciaguillen in Kiev, she informs me that we have 98 Mexican families residing in Ukraine who have registered at the embassy, ​​very few tourists to date. We are in communication with them for any support they require,” Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

For a few weeks, tension between Russia and the United States has increased due to the possibility that President Vladimir Putin may order an invasion of Ukraine. This is because Russia has deployed at least 100,000 soldiers on the borders of the country led by the president, Volodímir Zelenski.

Due to this situation, the Mexican government has recommended not to travel to Ukraine due to the closure of air connectivity with that country that has originated from the possible war conflict.

“In light of the reduction in aerial connectivity in Ukraine, Mexicans visiting Ukraine for tourism or business are invited to avoid traveling to that country at this time, given the increasing risk of being stranded.”reported the Foreign Ministry in recent days.