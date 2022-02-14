The order came out of the Palace and reached all the media.

The order was that no news on radio and television should talk about the rude spectacle of the presidential persecution against Carlos Loret.

And the order was carried out by almost everyone, at face value.

And almost all of them complied: starting with Televisa, Imagen, Milenio… not to mention the official media.

In none of these news programs was there any mention of the gallows set up by President Obrador against Carlos Loret, in the Palace itself.

But the order also reached the radio companies, whose newscasts mostly ignored the issue. Sure, with exceptions.

But the previous censorship – typical of dictatorships – also reached the newspapers, whose front pages hid, for the most part, the dictatorial thrust of López.

Only three national newspapers reported the scaffold against Loret on their front pages: El Universal, Reforma and El Sol de México.

And it is that, in effect, the López Obrador dictatorship is already here, as we have predicted since May 2018.

But the most serious thing is that most of the media companies have lent themselves to the censorship imposed by the dictator Palacio.

But it was not all.

Public censorship in the media was followed by personalized censorship.

Yes, the radio and television concessionaires received the order that, in turn, they order their journalistic, intellectual, and academic luminaries not to show solidarity with the repudiation of the repression launched by de Palacio against Loret.

However, there were exemplary meanings.

In Grupo Imagen, the dignity of Ciro Gómez Leyva deserves recognition. The journalist would have refused to censor the official repression against Loret -in his nightly television news–, and would have been absent from the newscast on Friday, February 11.

In short, we are experiencing the death of Mexican democracy and the public display of the naked dictator: López Obrador.

Curiously, hours before the presidential conduct confirmed that Mexico is a dictatorship, the specialized magazine The Economist published the 2021 Democracy Index, which places Mexico one step away from dictatorship.

Yes, Mexico occupies 86th place out of a total of 167 countries analyzed and fails in the quality of its democracy, with a rating of 5.57 points, out of a possible total of 10 points.

In other words, with López Obrador, Mexico is “a hybrid regime”, which means that when the aforementioned study was carried out, we were one step away from becoming an authoritarian and dictatorial government.

But between February 9 and 11, 2022, López Obrador took the step to the cliff and exhibited the nakedness of his dictatorship.

The study carried out by The Economist says that the weakening of Mexican democracy is due to the fact that President López “continued his efforts to concentrate all power.”

This is how he explains it: “In August, López Obrador said that he would seek a comprehensive reform for the country’s electoral authorities, since he believes that they are prejudiced against his government and said that they are ‘at the service of anti-democracy’”.

And if, as a “ring on the wrist”, The Economist warns that Obrador “intensified his attacks against the media and became increasingly intolerant of critics, even among his allies, which was made worse by high levels of violence which in turn had an impact on the June midterm elections.”

The specialized publication says that although President López has high levels of acceptance, Mexican democracy is rapidly weakening and the fall to the category of “hybrid regime” suggests that the deterioration could worsen in the 2024 elections.

That is to say, we are already in a dictatorship: devastating revelation of the international press.

However, for the readers of Political Itinerary this is not news.

Why?

Because, for example, the Political Itinerary of May 14, 2018 was titled as follows: “AMLO: rule by decree.”

On that date – almost four years ago – I said the following: “A victory for López Obrador would mean a return to the Mexico of the 50s and 60s, not only because of the application of a closed economy and the implantation of rapacious populism, rather, we would witness the return of repressive and authoritarian governments, where fundamental freedoms, such as that of expression, would be cancelled.

“An Obrador government would mean the disappearance of the Division of Powers, one of the pillars of the democratic State; It would represent opening the door to a dictatorship and it would be a severe step back to the times of the single party, authoritarianism, opacity, in addition to the end of plurality and counterweights in power.

“All this without taking into account the return of criminal violence to the levels of the Federal District between 2000 and 2006; violent deaths, kidnapping, extortion, human trafficking… And it is that the pardon that AMLO proposes to criminals and slaughterers will be nothing more than payment for the services provided by criminal groups that have imposed Morena candidates throughout the country. At the time” (End of quote)

I returned to the topic the next day, May 15, also 2018, with the Political Itinerary titled: “AMLO goes against the Army!”

This was the conclusion of that installment: “In a few words, in a hypothetical government of Morena we see the clear threat of a dictatorship in the best style of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Bolivia. At the time”. (End of quote)

Yes, everything I said was fulfilled since May 2018, the month in which the presidential candidate, López Obrador, ordered the most brutal campaign of defamation and slander against any Mexican journalist, Ricardo Alemán, at that time he was his biggest critic .

Were we right or wrong? Are we or are we not in a dictatorship?

At the time