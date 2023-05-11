This Wednesday, May 10, the head of the Unit for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Roberto Velasco Álvarez, led a visit to the White House in Washington DC together with the executive director of the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (Amexcid), Laura Elena Carrillo Cubillas, in order to analyze new collaboration policies for Address the root causes of the migratory phenomenon within the framework of the “Sembrando Oportunidades” program in Central America and the Caribbean.

During the visit, officials from both countries also discussed humanitarian policies for the proper stay of migrants in Mexican territory and the importance of expanding joint work with international organizations, such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Agency for the United Nations for Refugees (Acnur) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

“Faced with the challenges of the migratory flows that we observe and will continue to observe in the region, we must increase the paths of labor mobility, as well as protection policies to move in the right direction towards a more orderly, safe and regular mobility,” he said. Velasco Álvarez, from the SRE.

For her part, Laura Elena Carrillo stressed that “we recognize the will to work of President Biden’s administration to increase cooperation policies for development in Central America, so it is a good time to significantly increase our efforts to provide alternatives that reach directly to thousands of people.

Subsequently, the Head of Unit for North America participated in the High Level Meeting of the Intergovernmental Consultations on Migration, Asylum and Refugee (IGC).

Faced with the upcoming lifting of Title 42, Velasco celebrated the progress made by Mexico and the United States and reiterated the importance of continuing to work to create and strengthen regular mobility pathways, within the framework of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, as well as the need to strengthen plural dialogue with the entire region to better address the migratory phenomenon.

The government of Mexico reiterated its commitment to cooperate for an orderly, safe, regular and humane migration.