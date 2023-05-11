Next week, Petrobras is expected to announce a reduction of up to R$0.30 in the price of gasoline at refineries. The value represents a reduction of about 10% in value, according to the Camarotti Blog, in the G1.

According to disclosed information, Petrobras should also announce a reduction in the price of diesel by R$ 0.10 and cooking gas, which should be around R$ 15 cheaper.

Currently, Petrobras’ pricing policy determines that values ​​in Brazil must follow the foreign market, however, at that meeting it was defined that the company must adjust the current Import Price Parity (PPI).

The assessment is that the current calculation is out of date, leaving prices in Brazil higher than they really should be in the international comparison.

For Lula, the reduction in fuel prices is essential, as it contributes to reducing inflation. With the drop in inflation, the government also hopes that the Central Bank will lower interest rates.