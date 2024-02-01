Netflix released the first one teaser trailer for Season 2 of Squid Game. Available in the tweet just below, the video lasts just 18 seconds.
Let's remember that Season 2 of Squid Game will be available in 2024, as recently confirmed by Netflix. We don't know much for now, but this short video will allow enthusiasts to get a first idea of what they can expect.
What do you think of the teaser trailer?
Squid Game, the first season
The first season of Squid Game focused on a man named Seong Gi-hun, a gambler and divorced father who is approached for a series of games that culminate in a huge cash prize. He accepts the offer only to find himself in a mysterious place with 455 other people, all in financial difficulty. Players are forced to put their lives on the line in hopes of winning billions of dollars, and Squid Game follows Gi-hun as he tries to win and uncover the masterminds behind this twisted plan.
Speaking instead of productive genesis of Squid Game, know that the series dates back to 2009. The creator, Hwang, had the idea more than ten years ago, but was unable to find any studio willing to produce Squid Game. Only in 2019 did Netflix become interested in the story. In addition to the TV series, there is also a kind of themed show.
