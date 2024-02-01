CAPCOM has revealed the release date for Andnext additional character coming to STREET FIGHTER 6. The fighter with Psycho Power will be available from next February 27th for all those who have purchased the Deluxe Edition, the Ultimate Edition or the Year 1 Character Pass, but it will also be possible to purchase it individually with Fighter Coins.

A new season will be released together with the warrior, entitled “And Arrives! Fighting Pass!”. Inside we will find cosmetic items inspired by the character, but also Fighter Coins and the possibility of unlocking the Captain Commando cabinet.

We leave you now with a trailer for the new season, wishing you a good viewing as always.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Ed Arrives! Fighting Pass!

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu