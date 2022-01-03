Squid Game it was a worldwide phenomenon, e a film may be in development for the successful Korean series of Netflix. The public wants to know more about the story that has attracted everyone’s attention, albeit based on events already seen in other works, developed along the same lines as this one.

Squid Game remains, in any case, the phenomenon of 2021. The creator of the series Hwang Dong-hyuk claimed to be currently in negotiations with Netflix on the future of Squid Game, referring both to the next seasons and to all the possible productions linked to them.

A source provided, on Giant Freakin Robot, an important information: there would also be a film in negotiation, based on the world of Squid Game and slated for a release on Netflix, in addition to seasons 2 and 3 of the series.

The film would currently be in development phase, and it was planned to be a animated project. The film will be thought for adults and, although no information about the plot or time positioning has been shared with respect to the first season of Squid Game, will join the animated programs not recommended for children under 14.

It could be the story of how they got it origin games? It’s easy to see how the story of Squid Game lend itself well to the making of an animated film about it. The series is known, among other things, for its own bright colors, in contrast to the gory themes it addresses, and for the luminous visual effects inspired by children’s parks.

The competition uses simple games, with bright or pastel colors. Since the first season of Squid Game, classified as VM14, was a violent story of death and survival, it seems unlikely that an animated film could be for children.

The show attracted the attention of viewers during 2021, and in many realities safety measures have been taken to ensure that children, who could have taken the games in the series as an example, do not see and cannot, therefore, make an imitation of it.

Despite these rumors, it is hoped that we will soon be able to learn from official sources new information on the eventual film by Squid Game. We remind you that the Italian dubbing of the series is now available, seen by many users in the original Korean language and subtitled.