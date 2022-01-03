The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, during the inauguration of the Ministry of Culture and Communication in Port-au-Prince, on November 26. RALPH TEDY EROL (REUTERS)

Haiti begins 2022 mired in violence. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has assured that he had to flee from the northern city of Gonaïves after a shootout between his security forces and an armed group that had warned the president not to enter the city. One person died and at least two more were injured.

The attack occurred as the prime minister was leaving a church after a ceremony to celebrate the 218th anniversary of Haiti’s independence from France. “Today, our enemies, the enemies of the Haitian people, are the terrorists who do not hesitate to use violence to kill people with all their might, or to kidnap them, take away their freedom, violate them. And they do it all for money, “wrote Ariel Henry on his Twitter account. A video circulating on social networks shows the moment when Henry leaves the church and the shots begin to be heard.

The attack forced the prime minister to cancel the events he had scheduled in the city, about which armed groups had warned they did not want his presence. The prime minister’s office, contacted by The Associated Press, said Monday that “bandits and terrorists” attempted on Henry’s life and accused the group of hiding behind walls to attack the convoy and threatening the bishop by surrounding the church. “This is intolerable,” said the office, which announced arrest warrants, without specifying who was behind the attack.

Haiti is suffering a strong wave of violence that was increased after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July. There are several criminal gangs like the G9 an fanmi (G9 and family), 400 Mawoso (the vulgar 400) or Izo 5 Segonn (Izo five seconds), that they have become the new state that controls commerce, transportation, loans between individuals or the justice system and that is financed, in part, thanks to kidnappings.

From January 1 to December 15, 2021, 949 people were kidnapped, including 55 foreigners from five countries, according to data from the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights (CARDH). Among those cases has been the recent one of the 17 North American missionaries kidnapped in October, who were released last month. The fights between rival gangs of kidnappers to gain control of the territory are increasing the insecurity of a country with very weak police forces.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

In the midst of a crisis that seems to have no end, after the assassination of President Moïse in his own room by a group of Colombian hitmen, criminal groups have also hit the population, also affected by the fuel shortage that has forced At the closure of some companies and hospitals, which depend on diesel generators to guarantee electricity due to constant blackouts, they operate at the limit.

One of the leaders of the criminal gangs, the powerful Jimmy Cherisier, alias Barbecue, has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Henry in exchange for lifting the suffocation on the country, but he seems determined to remain in charge of the country until elections are held. in mid-2022.

At the end of December, an investigation by The New York Times revealed that former President Moïse was executed for trying to send a list of people linked to drug trafficking to the United States. According to the American newspaper, the assassins took several documents from his room after killing him at the presidential residence. Almost a month later, on August 14, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southeast of the country, reliving the nightmare of 2010. The poorest country in America is holding out amid political chaos, natural disasters and economic crisis.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the informational keys of the current situation in the region