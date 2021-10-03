In just a few days, The Squid Game has positioned itself as one of the most viewed stories on Netflix. Even, just two days after its arrival, it was placed in the top 10 of the most popular movies and series on the streaming platform. In Peru, it has surpassed Sex education and La casa de papel, season 5 part 1.

Squid game takes us to meet Gi Hun, a man with serious financial problems, who is ‘invited’ to be part of The Squid Game, an activity not so legal where, beyond being a simple meeting, you must fight to survive. If you do, you could win a hefty prize: 45.6 billion won.

How much money would the winner of Netflix’s The Squid Game win in soles?

As it became known in the first chapters of the series, the final prize is 45.6 billion South Korean won, which in Peru, at the exchange rate on October 1, 2021, is equivalent to 159 million 886 thousand 511 soles and 77 cents. This money will be awarded to the winner after having passed all the activities that the organization prepared.

Squid Game Trailer

What does The Squid Game mean?

Squid game takes us to meet a group of people who have failed in life and participate in a mysterious survival game for the reward of 10 billion won. Ki Hoon, as well as the rest of the participants, will have to recreate children’s games, but with a deadly variation.

Will the squid game have season 2?

The creator of the series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, spoke with Variety about this issue and indicated that, to the surprise of Netflix users, he did not plan to make a continuation for his story.

“I don’t have well-developed plans for Squid game 2,” said Hwang, who wrote and directed all nine episodes of the Netflix series. “It is quite exhausting to think about it now. But if he had to, he certainly wouldn’t do it alone. I would consider using a writers room and I would want several experienced directors to continue the plot, ”he emphasized.

Squid game: the clues that gave away the first player as the creator of the game

Squid game has become the number one series on Netflix in many countries. Photo: composition / Netflix

It was not detected in “Green light, red light”

During the first challenge, a giant doll sang the song “Green light, red light”, with which several of the participants fell one by one if they were detected by the motion sensors.

However, viewers noted that Player 001 was not the target because at no point did he have a superimposed green light, suggesting that the wrist was set to ignore the guy and thus avoid hurting him.

The squid game: the gloomy doll exists and can be visited by fans

According to the specialized portal Insider, the terrifying giant figure who sings the song “Red light, green light” is in Jincheon, a rural area located about three hours north of Seoul, the capital of South Korea. However, the details do not stop there because, as gloomy as it may sound, her presence in the county is not a mere ornament, but she ‘watches’ the entrance of a horse carriage museum called Macha Land.

Where can you see the squid game?

Squid game, the popular television series from South Korea, is part of the original contents of Netflix, so you can see it through that streaming platform. However, the service has disabled its free trial period and to play any title from its content video library you must subscribe to one of its monthly plans.

The squid game. Photo: Netflix

What does the circle, triangle and square mean in The Squid Game?

Players cannot give up the competition and if they lose they could be killed. In the traditional game of squid, children must form the body of the mollusk by drawing a circle, a square and a triangle on the ground, hence the figures that have been a trend in networks.

What are the competencies of The Squid Game?

Fans have been delighted with the bloody games of Squid game. In that sense, we leave you the list of challenges that make up its shocking plot:

Red light, green light (episode 1)

Honeycomb (episode 3)

Pull and pull (episode 4)

The marbles (episode 6)

Glass bridge (episode 7)

The Squid Game (episode 9)

How long did it take for the creator of Squid game to make the script?

The completion of this manuscript took about seven years, he said. Hwang Dong-hyuk in an interview: “After debuting with the movie My Father (2007), I read a lot of comics and was immersed in survival games. With the conviction of creating a Korean version, I started this work in 2008 and finished it a year later. However, getting the actors for the casting and the adequate financing was extremely difficult ”.

