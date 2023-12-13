Some US Republicans are making serious allegations against the US President. There is currently no clear evidence of wrongdoing by Biden. Will there be impeachment proceedings?

Washington – Republicans in the US House of Representatives are pushing ahead with investigations into possible impeachment proceedings against US President Joe Biden. The chamber voted with a majority of Republicans to move forward with the investigation and “formalize” it. It is a technical step that Republicans hope will give them more legal leverage in their investigations. This does not open impeachment proceedings against the president.

Some Republicans accuse Biden, a Democrat, of abusing his public office for his family's financial gain. However, they have not yet provided clear evidence of serious misconduct. It is questionable whether the investigation will actually result in impeachment proceedings. dpa