A new squeeze on the circulation of scooters electric seems to be on the way. It is being talked about more and more insistently, and for a change it is the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini who increases the dose against these means of zero-emission micromobility: the leader of the League cited a case of a scooter surprised at speeding at 100 km/h on the Asti ring road to highlight once again how much stricter rules are necessary if we want to reduce the number of infringements and consequently the risk of accidents, often fatal, involving these vehicles.

“On the Asti ring road, at 100 km/h, on a scooter – Matteo Salvini wrote on his official profile – Education, prevention, sanctions: we are already working on the new Highway Code that it will introduce new rules and controls for electric scooter riders. And the limit of 20 km per hour that rental scooters reach must be the maximum speed beyond which they can no longer be sold or bought. In the specific case mentioned by Minister Salvini they are two infractions committed by the man driving the scooter: in addition to the maximum speed far exceeding the 20 km/h required by law, it should in fact be noted that the vehicle in question could not travel on the ring road.