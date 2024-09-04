SQUARE ENIX announced the lineup of games it will present during the Tokyo Game Show 2024which will be held from 26th to 29th September. In addition to the titles that will be present, the company also revealed the schedule of events that it will hold during the conference.

Let’s discover all the details together, with the Italian timetables of the events calendar.

SQUARE ENIX – TGS 2024

Game Lineup

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

VISIONS of MANA

Calendar: September 27

2pm – Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special – Eiko Kano will be hosting a special episode of her broadcast to play DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake alongside many guests, including Yuji Horii!

– Eiko Kano will be hosting a special episode of her broadcast to play DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake alongside many guests, including Yuji Horii! 2.50pm – Tokyo Game Show Special: No Leaving Until All NieR Orchestral Boxes Are Signed – Yoko Taro, Yusuke Saito and Keiichi Okabe were locked in the SQUARE ENIX offices to sign the NieR Orchestral Boxes, what details will they reveal about the development of the franchise?

Calendar: September 28

04:00 – Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit: Minna de NICE! Special 2024

06:00 – FANTASIAN Neo Dimension: Hironobu Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu Special Talk Show! – Hironobu Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu will take the stage to talk about FANTASIAN, the panel will be hosted by Naoki Yoshida.

– Hironobu Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu will take the stage to talk about FANTASIAN, the panel will be hosted by Naoki Yoshida. 08:00 – Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Stage Event – an introduction to the Romancing SaGa 2 remake featuring a host of guests.

– an introduction to the Romancing SaGa 2 remake featuring a host of guests. 10:00 – Life is Strange: Double Exposure Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Broadcast Japanese Gameplay Reveal – lots of new information will be released for the game in the company of Susumu Imadachi, Satoshi Akaishizawa and Ken Rose.

Calendar: September 29

03:00 – Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special – This special event will showcase new illustrations for the TCG alongside the illustrators who created them.

– This special event will showcase new illustrations for the TCG alongside the illustrators who created them. 04:30 – Commemorating the Final Fantasy XVI PC Edition! Voice Actor Talk Show! – the Japanese voice cast of FFXVI will take the stage alongside Naoki Yoshida and Kazutoyo Maehiro to reveal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories about the game’s development.

– the Japanese voice cast of FFXVI will take the stage alongside Naoki Yoshida and Kazutoyo Maehiro to reveal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories about the game’s development. 06:30 – Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake: Tokyo Game Show 2024 Special Stage Event – new information for the long-awaited remake featuring many guests, including Yuji Horii.

– new information for the long-awaited remake featuring many guests, including Yuji Horii. 07:30 – Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXXXIII – in this new episode Naoki Yoshida and Toshio Murouchi will reveal the first information on the game’s long-awaited patch 7.1.

– in this new episode Naoki Yoshida and Toshio Murouchi will reveal the first information on the game’s long-awaited patch 7.1. 09:30 – Tokyo Game Show 2024 Square Enix Asia Special Program – event dedicated to the remakes of DRAGON QUEST III and Romancing SaGa 2 in the company of the developers.

