Businessman shares report from Poder360 about the minister ordering reports and toughening actions against the social network

X owner (ex-Twitter), Elon Musk, called the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes de “scoundrel” this Wednesday (September 4, 2024). The businessman shared a report from Poder360 about the judge having ordered reports to be made and tougher actions against the social network in 2023.

Conversations between Marco Antônio Vargas, an assistant judge to the minister at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), and members of the AEED (Special Advisory Office for Combating Disinformation) of the Electoral Court, showed that Moraes ordered the preparation of reports and said he would apply sanctions to the platform. The conversations are part of the messages obtained by S.Paulo Newspaper.

“What a scoundrel”, declared Musk on his X profile when sharing a publication with the report about Moraes.

OX was suspended from Brazil on Saturday (Aug 31) after Musk failed to comply with Moraes’ order that the social network identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours.

UNDERSTAND THE MUSK X MORAES CASE

The clash between the businessman and the minister has intensified since August 17, when the profile of Global Government Relations of the X announced that it would close its office in Brazil, but that the social network would remain available to Brazilians. In the publication, the company said that the measure was taken because of Moraes’ decisions.

The document is part of a confidential process. It reads that Moraes requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities – it is not clear what would constitute an infraction of Brazilian laws.

Musk’s company, however, did not comply with the orders. The Supreme Court minister then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to block the network, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order.

On August 28, Moraes ordered the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours or risk having its operations suspended throughout the country. The decision was not complied with.

On Friday (August 30), Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 374 kB). On Monday (2.Sep), the 1st Panel of the Supreme Court, chaired by Moraes, unanimously upheld the decision. With the end of the trial, the network blockage remains in place in Brazil.

On the same day, the Novo party filed a lawsuit in court, claiming that Moraes’ decision violates freedom of expression. The rapporteur for the lawsuit will be Minister Nunes Marques, appointed by the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), critical of Moraes and against the suspension of X.

Now, Nunes Marques has the possibility of suspending the decision and determining the return of the social network’s activities in the country.