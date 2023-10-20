Stage plays and musicals are regular occurrences for Japanese games, and Final Fantasy is no stranger to them.

Earlier this week, Square Enix announced it is producing a new stage play based on the mobile game Warriors of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

The game is a free-to-play tactical RPG title which was released globally in 2020. Although our usual Final Fantasy correspondent (Ed) is not here, I try to (or at least like to think I do) stay up-to- date with the series and I’ve never heard of it before.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth new gameplay and impressionsWatch on YouTube

The game is set on the continent of Ardra and follows five rival nations as they battle each other using powers gained from Crystals. The main characters in the play are twin brothers Mont and Sterne, princes of the kingdom Leonis, and Machérie, princess of a neighboring kingdom called Hourne.

Mont will be played by Jinto Yoshida, an actor and member of boy group M!LK, while Sterne will be played by Jun Muto from boy group Genin wa Jibun ni Aru. Machérie is set to be played by Chihiro Kawakami, a member of idol group NMB48.

The play will run from 23rd February to 3rd March 2024. An all-female musical adaptation of Final Fantasy 16 will run later in the year, beginning in May.