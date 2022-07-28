NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine” from July 28 is forced to switch to the physical reverse of gas from Slovakia

NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine from July 28 is forced to switch to the physical reverse of gas from Slovakia, this will happen for the first time since March, notes “Kommersant”.

According to the Slovak gas transmission operator Eustream, Kyiv will receive 0.53 million cubic meters of fuel per day.

Prior to this, Ukraine purchased Russian gas on a virtual reverse basis, taking it from the transit flow to the European Union. However, due to the reduction in supplies via Nord Stream, this possibility is shrinking.

On July 26, 2022, the deadline for payments by NJSC Naftogaz to holders of Eurobonds expired, and the government of Ukraine went into default on these securities. In addition, the authorities did not provide the company’s management with permission to pay off the debt on Eurobonds. We are talking about the principal amount of the issue maturing in 2022 and the interest on the issue maturing in 2024.

In June, the head of Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, said that the oil refining industry in the country was not functioning due to a Russian special operation. At the same time, the company was going to file a lawsuit against the Russian “Gazprom” because of the underpayment for gas transit to Europe in July.