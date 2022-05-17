the dutch company Squad Mobility is launching its electric urban vehicle with solar panel mounted on the roof, the Squad (Solar Quad, or solar quadricycle).

With capacity for two occupants, the Squad was created to run in urban centers. With its small size, it is easy to park like a motorcycle and does not require a driver’s license under European laws. Although small, it is possible to carry small purchases and even a baby stroller.

Its differential, the solar panel located on the roof, guarantees energy to run for about 20 km, a distance greater than the 12 km that the user of this type of vehicle usually drives in Europe.

The vehicle has a digital instrument panel, heater and air conditioning, base for cell phone, which becomes a kind of multimedia. Its 5 horsepower engine takes the quad to a maximum speed of 45 km/h.

Keeping an eye on sharing

Squad does not hide that one of the objectives with its vehicle is to reach the car-sharing market, as explained by the company’s CEO, Robert Hoevers.

“Cities are looking for zero-emission, space-saving mobility solutions. We got both. A per capita energy consumption lower than that of public transport and a spatial impact comparable to a bicycle. And all this, offering the flexibility of personal transport and the comfort of a car”, said the executive in a note.

No battery? Swap for a loaded one

In addition to solar charging, Squad has portable batteries that can be changed in the need for a quick recharge. The company intends to create smart stations for charging and changing batteries.

In addition to the solar panel, the vehicle’s batteries can be recharged through a normal outlet. Fully charged, the battery guarantees a range of 100 km.

Squad is currently available for pre-order for €6,250. Its arrival on the streets should take place next year.